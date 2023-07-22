Candlelight vigil held for victim of train-truck crash

Candlelight vigil
Candlelight vigil(Unsplash)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A candlelight vigil was held for the victim of Tuesday’s crash between a train and a concrete truck Friday, July 21.

The vigil was organized by New Life Baptist Church at the scene of the collision at 2350 NW Water Works Dr. Pastor Clarence Newton led the vigil with testimony and prayer.

Carl Myles, who was a pastor at New Life Baptist Church, was killed Tuesday, July 18 following a collision between a train and a concrete truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicated that the truck, driven by Myles, exited the Bettis Asphalt Concrete Supply of Topeka and headed north when the train, headed east, collided with the truck, causing the truck to land on the passenger side and burst into flames.

Family members of Donald Akin, who was killed in a similar crash in the same location in 2010, attended the vigil.

