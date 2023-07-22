13 Sports talks with Topeka native Desmond Purnell ahead of big season at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native and Hayden alum Desmond Purnell is gearing up for what should be a big season on the gridiron with the Kansas State Wildcats.

The linebacker redshirted in the 2021 season, and had a breakout 2022 campaign. He totaled 21 tackles, 2 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

At Big 12 Media Days in Texas, head coach Chris Klieman defined Purnell as a core guy on the team who bleeds K-State and leads their culture. He expects him to have a great 2023 season.

13 Sports’ Katie Maher caught up with Purnell at Bill Snyder Family Stadium to hear how he’s doing with just one month remaining until the season starts.

They talked the perks of staying local for college, the hometown support he’s felt from Topeka, how the defense is shaping up, where he gets his confidence from, and much more.

Watch the full interview above.

