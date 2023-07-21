Warming a little this weekend, a lot next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday has featured some of the coolest temperatures NE Kansas has seen all month long, with high temperatures only reaching the lower to middle 80s. But as we head towards this weekend, and especially next week, the forecast will become much, much hotter.

The Weekend

Temperatures Friday night will cool down into the lower 60s, with dewpoints hovering in the lower to middle 50s, continuing comfortable conditions. Rain chances are nearly zero, so dry time is forecasted for Saturday morning.

Saturday evening could provide a slight chance of rain for the region, but most of us should stay dry as temperatures begin to increase to lower 90s. Dewpoints and overall humidity levels will remain low for the time being, but the heat will become much more drastic at the start of next week.

Next Week’s Heat Wave

Temperatures will skyrocket to the triple digits on Monday, and it looks like those values will stay in place for much of next week. In Topeka, highs at or above 100 are expected Monday through Friday.

That’s not mentioning the heat indices forecasted alongside the high temperatures - conditions outside could feel as hot as 115 degrees! With how prolonged this event is expected to be, NE Kansans need to take action and start preparing this weekend before temperatures become too high.

Finishing outdoor yard work, stocking up on sunblock and water, and doing whatever you can to avoid extra time outdoors will be imperative to staying cool and hydrated in the midst of this heat wave. While late July/early August is typically the hottest part of the year for NE Kansas, this heat wave will prove to be hotter than anything else we’ve seen so far in 2023.

It doesn’t look like rain will be much of a factor for next week either, as the heat will be too much for enough moisture to gather and provide relief. Enjoy the relatively pleasant temperatures this weekend!

