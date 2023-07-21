Valley Falls man arrested in connection to pursuit in Jackson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man has been arrested in connection to a police pursuit in Jackson County.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a black Mustang around 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 southeast of Holton for allegedly exceeding the speed limit excessively. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued eastbound on K-16 Highway. Officials said the suspect vehicle is believed to have exceeded speeds over 100 mph. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle near Valley Falls and discontinued the pursuit. A KHP helicopter assisted in trying to locate the suspect.

According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 21, with the assistance of the Valley Falls Police Department, and further investigation led to the suspect driver being identified as Brennen Michael Bosh, 25, of Valley Falls. Bosh was arrested in Valley Falls Friday afternoon by Jackson County deputies with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Jackson County Jail on suspicion of the following charges:

Felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement

Reckless driving

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.