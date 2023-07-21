Upcoming event aims to promote understanding of our reactions

Stormont Vail is hosting a symposium Aug. 4 on the topic of implicit bias.
By Melissa Brunner
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to an upcoming seminar aimed helping understand why we might react to certain situations or people the way we do.

It’s the latest in a serious of talks in Stormont Vail Health’s “Courageous Conversations” series, and the first post-pandemic.

The events are organized by the health system’s IDEA committee: Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity and Access. The group identifies issues, and organizes educational events to explore them.

“We really give voices and amplify as many voices as possible,” said Laura Smith, committee member and Stormont’s patient experience manager.

Services director for human resources David Villanueva said the committee gains input and identifies topics of interest.

“(It’s) really identifying the health disparities and trying to break down those systems to create health equity,” he said.

Next up in the Courageous Conversations series is a symposium titled, “Unlocking Implicit Bias.” Stormont Vail Health wants to help their employees - and the community - understand what that might mean in how they treat others.

“Every experience that you have is going to kind of code how you react to situations in your future,” Smith said. “If I had a negative experience with a specific kind of person, then I may immediately, when I meet a similar kind of person, have fears or concerns about what that interaction may be like. I may not know exactly why I feel this way because it’s not something that is at the forefront of my mind.”

Stormont plans a half-day symposium with Dr. Jabraan Pasha, a University of Kansas graduate who helps Juno Medical serve Tulsa’s historic Greenwood district. In addition to encouraging all their team members to attend, it’s free for anyone in the community.

“We’re far beyond just a health care system in general. We really need to be a leader and pillar in our community in tacking these types of opportunities,” Villanueva said.

Prior programs have explored caring for people who are transgender, have disabilities, or are sexual assault victims.

“After the series is over, we then go back to the drawing board and try to identify what were the opportunities there, and then put into action, come up with an action plan on how we tackle those things,” Villanueva said.

The hope is the conversation doesn’t end after one day.

“Every individual who comes through our doors deserves to feel like they belong here, and it is really easy if you don’t understand what those biases that you may have (are), to unintentionally make somebody feel like they don’t belong,” Smith said.

The Unlocking Implicit Bias symposium is 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Stormont’s Pozez Education Center, SW 8th and Horne. There’s also an option to watch via Zoom. It’s free to attend, and you can earn continuing education credits. Register here.

