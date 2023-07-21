Twenty-seven students receive KDA’s skills, competencies certificates

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials said of these 27 students, all of them were awarded...
Kansas Department of Agriculture officials said of these 27 students, all of them were awarded the general certificate, six were awarded the animal science certificate, and two were awarded the plant systems certificate.(Kansas Department of Agriculture)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty-seven high school students received Kansas Department of Agriculture’s skills and competencies certificates.

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials said of these 27 students, all of them were awarded the general certificate, six were awarded the animal science certificate, and two were awarded the plant systems certificate. High schools with students earning certificates include Buhler, Centre, Cheney, Holton and Republic County.

KDA officials said students have completed requirements in the areas of classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience (SAE) and FFA. They have demonstrated excellence in agricultural knowledge, career readiness, and leadership development. Students must also maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher in all school courses to earn the certification.

“Students receiving these certificates are among the most well-rounded agricultural education students in the state,” said John Clark, the agriculture education teacher at Buhler High School. “This recognition isn’t based on one single activity or achievement but on meeting the criteria for several components showing diversity in agricultural knowledge and success in and out of the classroom.”

KDA officials said that KDA is committed to establishing a dynamic and well-equipped workforce that meets the diverse needs of the agriculture industry today.

“As agriculture continues to advance, there is a continued need for skilled young people to operate high-tech machinery on our dairies, ranches and farms, and technical specialists to provide research in agronomy, technology and animal science fields,” said Russell Plaschka, KDA marketing director. “Kansas agriculture is growing, and the industry requires a well-equipped workforce to help support that growth in our great state. We are proud of these young adults.”\

KDA officials said these certificates have been endorsed by several industry organizations and employers.

According to officials with the KDA, applications for the Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificates are accepted each spring. To find more information, click HERE.

Below is a complete list of students:

Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificates:

Buhler High School

  • Breanna Bingle
  • Morgan Carson
  • Lillian Coldren
  • Alexis Colpetzer
  • Crislyn Frank
  • Myles Fredrick
  • Elise Gover
  • Taryn Horning
  • Rylan Parks
  • Ivan Penrose
  • Bryce Ruda
  • Willow Schlatter
  • Emilie Schweizer
  • Caylin Seeley
  • Jonathon Stults
  • Jordan Teter

Centre High School

  • Julia Brunner

Cheney High School

  • Camryn DeVore
  • William Wyatt Jarman
  • Payton Ryba
  • Aubrey Strodtman
  • Kade Williams
  • Cord Womack

Holton High School

  • Madeline Murnahan

Republic County High School

  • Emily Hansen
  • Ella Pachta
  • Garrett Siemsen

Kansas Plant Systems Skills and Competencies Certificates:

Buhler High School

  • Lillian Coldren
  • Jonathon Stults

Kansas Animal Science Skills and Competencies Certificates:

Buhler High School:

  • Morgan Carson
  • Alexis Colpetzer
  • Crislyn Frank
  • Elisa Gover
  • Willow Schlatter
  • Caylin Seeley

