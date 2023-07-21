Twenty-seven students receive KDA’s skills, competencies certificates

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty-seven high school students received Kansas Department of Agriculture’s skills and competencies certificates.

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials said of these 27 students, all of them were awarded the general certificate, six were awarded the animal science certificate, and two were awarded the plant systems certificate. High schools with students earning certificates include Buhler, Centre, Cheney, Holton and Republic County.

KDA officials said students have completed requirements in the areas of classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience (SAE) and FFA. They have demonstrated excellence in agricultural knowledge, career readiness, and leadership development. Students must also maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher in all school courses to earn the certification.

“Students receiving these certificates are among the most well-rounded agricultural education students in the state,” said John Clark, the agriculture education teacher at Buhler High School. “This recognition isn’t based on one single activity or achievement but on meeting the criteria for several components showing diversity in agricultural knowledge and success in and out of the classroom.”

KDA officials said that KDA is committed to establishing a dynamic and well-equipped workforce that meets the diverse needs of the agriculture industry today.

“As agriculture continues to advance, there is a continued need for skilled young people to operate high-tech machinery on our dairies, ranches and farms, and technical specialists to provide research in agronomy, technology and animal science fields,” said Russell Plaschka, KDA marketing director. “Kansas agriculture is growing, and the industry requires a well-equipped workforce to help support that growth in our great state. We are proud of these young adults.”\

KDA officials said these certificates have been endorsed by several industry organizations and employers.

According to officials with the KDA, applications for the Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificates are accepted each spring. To find more information, click HERE.

Below is a complete list of students:

Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificates:

Buhler High School

Breanna Bingle

Morgan Carson

Lillian Coldren

Alexis Colpetzer

Crislyn Frank

Myles Fredrick

Elise Gover

Taryn Horning

Rylan Parks

Ivan Penrose

Bryce Ruda

Willow Schlatter

Emilie Schweizer

Caylin Seeley

Jonathon Stults

Jordan Teter

Centre High School

Julia Brunner

Cheney High School

Camryn DeVore

William Wyatt Jarman

Payton Ryba

Aubrey Strodtman

Kade Williams

Cord Womack

Holton High School

Madeline Murnahan

Republic County High School

Emily Hansen

Ella Pachta

Garrett Siemsen

Kansas Plant Systems Skills and Competencies Certificates:

Buhler High School

Lillian Coldren

Jonathon Stults

Kansas Animal Science Skills and Competencies Certificates:

Buhler High School:

Morgan Carson

Alexis Colpetzer

Crislyn Frank

Elisa Gover

Willow Schlatter

Caylin Seeley

