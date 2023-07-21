TPD investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with a gunshot wound

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night.

The Topeka Police Department says officers were called just after 7:30 p.m. to a local hospital, where a man had arrived with a gunshot wound.

The extent of his injuries, or where the shooting may have happened, were not stated.

Anyone with information should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

