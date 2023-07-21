TPAC supporters hit the course to raise money for theatre

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Supporters of a Topeka theater moved the show outside Thursday.

18 teams of golfers were swinging away during the fourth annual “Tee-PAC” Golf Tournament, supporting the Topeka Performing Arts Center. TPAC says the fundraiser is a fun way to get the financial support they need to engage the community.

“We’re out here raising funds for our education programs such as Sheffield Theatre Clinic, and also to help provide main stage programming for Georgia Neese Gray Auditorium,” TPAC Marketing Coordinator Shawn Brian said.

Brian says it’s important for the theater to involve the community in their work.

