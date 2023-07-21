Topeka man sought in connection to infant shooting held in Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man sought in connection to the killing of an infant is being held in Missouri.

29-year-old Alfred Smith is connected to the fatal shooting of 2-month-old Alonzoe Smith last Friday. The Topeka Police Department announced last night that had been arrested on an unrelated charge in another state.

The Springfield, Missouri, Police Department confirmed Friday they have Smith in custody. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay also told 13 NEWS that Smith was arrested on a traffic warrant his office filed.

The case is being handled by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. They did not have any further information.

