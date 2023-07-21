Single tickets on sale for K-State’s 2023-24 McCAin Performance Series

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Single tickets are on sale for Kansas State University’s 2023-2024 McCain Performance Series.

Kansas State University officials said it’s time to select and book your tickets for nationally touring artists and groups performing at K-State’s McCain Auditorium. Single tickets for the upcoming McCain Performance series go on sale July 24.

“We are offering 24 fabulous events in the 2023-2024 McCain Performance Series, bringing K-State and the Flint Hills region the best in music, dance, theatre, comedy and family fun,” said Todd Holmberg, McCain Auditorium executive director. “Our lineup has something for everyone to enjoy,” Holmberg said.

Ticket prices for each performance are available at mccain.k-state.edu. Discounts are available for bundling seven or more shows. Call the box office at 785-532-6428 for more information.

Kansas State University said the following shows are part of this year’s McCain Performance Series with all events in McCain Auditorium except for the Kansas City Chorale, which will perform at Saint Isidore’s.

Diamond Rio, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Capitol Fools, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

38 Special, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Ruben and Clay: “Twenty” — The Tour, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Straight No Chaser: “Sleighin’ It” Tour, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Champions Of Magic, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

“On Your Feet,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Kansas City Chorale: “Wintersong,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at St. Isadore’s Catholic Student Center.

“A Prairie Home Companion” 50th Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

“Come From Away,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Peking Acrobats, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Diane Schuur at 70, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

MOMIX: Alice, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Step Afrika!, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The Midtown Men, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The Spinners, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

