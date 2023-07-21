Shawnee County Fair brings the county together for weekend of fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Fair runs from Thursday through Monday, giving its attendees and participants a lot of activities to see.

The event takes place at the Stormont Vails Events Center in downtown Topeka and offers arts and crafts and a look at some participants fashion sense.

The fair also hosts a dog show which gives participants an opportunity to show off the hard work they put in to train their dog.

“It will teach you leadership and being able to go up in front of people,” said Rylee Hoffer, the Grand Champion of the dog show. “It teaches you to be ok with going up and meeting new people. It will also teach you to help other people if they are nervous or anything.”

The fair features more animals like cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. It shows true responsibility and dedication from all of the participants to take care of a farm animal before a fair or a show.

“This isn’t really something that you can put off until the day before. I’ve been working since November, waking up every morning before school to feed and make sure that he is doing good and comfortable in his environment,” said Ryleigh Kelly, participant in the fair. “Without a comfortable steer, you’re not going to be able to get the product that you want or the product that you need to get where you want to go.”

The fair continues throughout the remainder of the weekend with other exhibits like a free concert, a pancake feed, a car show and a cornhole tournament. More information can be found on the Shawnee County Fair Topeka website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.