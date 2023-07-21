RCPD welcomes first patrol K9

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is welcoming its first patrol K9, Moses.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said K9 Moses is the first patrol K9 in the history of the department.

RCPD officials said the 3-year-old Belgian Malinois received specialized training and is certified to detect illegal narcotic odors and is also the first K9 in RCPD history to be equipped with the ability to locate and apprehend violent offenders.

According to officials with RCPD, Officer Mark Racklyeft, who has been with RCPD since 2019, will serve as Moses’ handler. Both have completed 160 hours of training for certification through Code 2 Canine Services in Omaha, Neb. To maintain their annual certification, Racklyeft and Moses will undergo a minimum of 16 hours of monthly training.

“K9 Moses is a valuable addition to RCPD,” said Officer Racklyeft. “A dual-purpose police service dog increases officer safety while still being able to serve the community. K9 Moses adds another asset to locate missing persons and illegal narcotics, allowing us to continue to reduce crime and improve the quality of life for the citizens in Riley County.”

RCPD officials indicated participation in the K9 Unit requires a minimum employment of two years at RCPD along with the willingness to train regularly.

Officials with the RCPD noted the team began patrolling Riley County together on July 19, 2023.

