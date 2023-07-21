RCPD investigates case involving indecent liberties with a child

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on their Daily News report that officers filed a...
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on their Daily News report that officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating a case involving indecent liberties with a child.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on their Daily News report that officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

RCPD officials said a 13-year-old female was listed as the victim and an unknown male was listed as the suspect.

Officials with RCPD noted due to the nature of the crime, no further information will be released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Alfred Smith
Topeka shooting suspect taken into custody out-of-state
Antonio Reed, Paul Miller
Evening traffic stop leads officials to arrest both driver, passenger
Gavin Brand
Man calls 911 for a ride, arrested on child sex crimes after found at house of teen
TPD investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with a gunshot wound

Latest News

Five Brown County residents were arrested for possession of drugs, including Douglas Milford,...
Five Brown County residents arrested for drugs following lengthy investigation
Extreme Heat next week
Extreme Heat next week
Upcoming event aims to promote understanding of our reactions
Topeka Metro will allow high school students to ride Topeka Metro Transit Authority buses for...
Topeka Metro to allow high school students to ride buses for free during 2023-24