RCPD investigates case involving indecent liberties with a child

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating a case involving indecent liberties with a child.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on their Daily News report that officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

RCPD officials said a 13-year-old female was listed as the victim and an unknown male was listed as the suspect.

Officials with RCPD noted due to the nature of the crime, no further information will be released.

