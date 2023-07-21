Purple & Black defeat DaGuys STL in opening round of TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Purple & Black, a TBT team of Kansas State basketball alumni, defeat DaGuys STL in blowout fashion in the opening round of the tournament 72-59. Marcus Foster hit the final shot on a free throw via the Elam Ending.

The former Wildcats finished with even stat lines among the players with Foster and D.J. Johnson each leading in scoring with 11 points. Thomas Gipson III finished behind them with 10 points. Kamau Stokes finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Purple & Black will face Team Arkansas Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita.

