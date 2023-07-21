Local restaurant High Tide 21 to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Local restaurant High Tide 21 will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in early August.

Officials with America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company focused on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants. They will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Aug. 4. Popular dishes will be highlighted along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Larry Mosher about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

America’s Best Restaurants officials indicated High Tide 21 opened in the summer of 2021, two years after the original restaurant at Lake Perry Yacht & Marina flooded. The new restaurant, built above the floodplain, has a large outdoor patio, a 21-and-up large pool overlooking the lake, and a splash pad to entice families to enjoy the space. Cabanas and private event space are available for rent. They offer live entertainment, special events, and a solid menu of American favorites, and an extensive selection of drinks.

Mosher began at the restaurant as general manager and took over ownership earlier this year.

America’s Best Restaurants officials said they will be filming on location from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST on Friday, Aug. 4 The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.

Restaurants featured on America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured on their website.

High Tide 21 is open Wednesday through Sunday at 107722 Perry Park in Perry, Kan. For more information about High Tide 21, please call 785-783-5509 or visit their website.

