LifeHouse tallies $27K raised with help from ‘Heroes’

They enlisted 15 ‘heroes,’ including 13 NEWS Morning Anchor Jared Broyles, to raise awareness...
They enlisted 15 ‘heroes,’ including 13 NEWS Morning Anchor Jared Broyles, to raise awareness and money for the organization.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraising campaign to help children victimized by crime wrapped up Thursday night.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center tallied donations raised since the end of June. They enlisted 15 ‘heroes,’ including 13 NEWS Morning Anchor Jared Broyles, to raise awareness and money for the organization.

That money goes into providing things like comfort bags for children, therapy sessions, advocacy, and staff training for forensic interview techniques.

“There’s a lot of this going on right here, it’s not something that happens somewhere else,” Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. “We have a responsibility to take care of those kids, making sure they’re prepared. [LifeHouse] knows how to have safe conversations, they know when something’s not appropriate or feels unsafe, and what they should do in those situations. To me, that’s the most important thing and I will never stop talking about that.”

The Heroes campaign raised $27,000 for LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, bringing their total so far in 2023 to $34,652.

