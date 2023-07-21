Lawrence man sentenced to 79 months for aggravated sexual battery of a teen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced to 79 months for aggravated sexual battery of a teen.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday, July 21 that Isaiah J. Duckworth, 36, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 79 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for the aggravated sexual battery of a teen.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Judge Sally D. Pokorny sentenced Duckworth to 47 months on the first count, and 32 months on the second count. Judge Pokorny ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, Duckworth was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual battery on June 6, 2023, when he pleaded no contest at the beginning of his jury trial.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office indicated the convictions stem from incidents that occurred in October 2022 when Duckworth unlawfully touched a then 16-year-old Lawrence girl while he was staying in the same residence as the girl.

“The brave young survivor in this case spoke up, and her voice was heard,” Valdez said. “We must continue to support survivors of sexual assault and to pursue justice.”

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said the State of Kansas was represented by Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden. The matter was investigated by the Special Victims Unit of the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Duckworth must also register as a sex offender for 25 years following his release from prison and will be on lifetime post-release supervision.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.