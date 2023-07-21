Laramie is a sweet senior looking for a fur-ever home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Laramie is a nine-year old dog who loves to cuddle and get attention.

She’s among the animals available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. Laramie joined Emi Griess of HHHS in a visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Emi says Laramie came into the shelter as a stray, so they do not know much about her background, but they do know she’s easy-going.

HHHS continues its zero-dollar adoption special through at least July 31. Cats will be $25 to adopt through that time.

With next week’s triple-digit heat, Emi reminds pet owners to make sure their animals have plenty of fresh water. Also, limit their time outdoors - keep walks short and avoid strenuous exercise with them.

