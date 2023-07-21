KSHSAA shares frustration with weeknight college football games

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is voicing their opinion against weeknight college football games due to the Kansas Jayhawks football team starting their season on Friday nights and comments by Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark pushing for more weeknight games.

During the Big 12 Media Days, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark noted a possibility of more college football games on Thursdays and Fridays thanks to their new media deal. When the news surfaced, KSHSAA took to social media to express their displeasure.

Assistant Executive Director to KSHSAA Jeremy Holaday spoke with 13 Sports Thursday, saying the college games will interfere with high school games, which could see a deficit in the crowd on both the high school and college level.

“We don’t like to see college football coming in the weeknights because we feel like high school football is the community event and for many athletic budgets in high school, Friday night football makes the budget,” Assistant Executive Director Jeremy Holaday said. “When you’re dividing communities and not being able to go to the game, that becomes an issue that we want to pay attention to.”

Yormark did note one reason as to have more weeknight games because of the warmer weather in the early weeks, saying he prefers having Thursday or Friday nights in contrast to Saturday mornings or afternoons to prevent heat-related injuries to players or fans.

“Safety for football players and all athletes needs to be first and foremost for anybody that’s making decisions about student athletes,” Holaday said. “We can respect that because we would certainly look to do the same thing for our student-athletes.”

