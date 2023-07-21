KDA encourages Kansans to register for Ag Growth Summit

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials said to join the KDA in Manhattan next month...
Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials said to join the KDA in Manhattan next month as they discuss growth opportunities for agriculture at the eighth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Manhattan Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 410 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan, Kan.(Kansas Department of Agriculture)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Agriculture is encouraging Kansans to register for the Kansas Ag Growth Summit.

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials said to join the KDA in Manhattan next month as they discuss growth opportunities for agriculture at the eighth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Manhattan Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 410 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan, Kan. Attendees are invited to participate in a social event on the evening of Aug. 16 also at the Manhattan Conference Center.

KDA officials said speakers for the 2023 Ag Growth Summit will focus on broad topics that impact the whole Kansas agriculture community. Guests will include Chuck Conner, President and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, and Nathan Hendricks, a professor in agricultural economics at K-State who specializes in the economics of land and water. Officials said workforce and water have been identified as two major areas of focus that have a significant impact on the potential growth in Kansas agriculture, so the guest speakers and small group discussions during the day will be directed toward those two topics. \

According to officials with the KDA, there is no cost to attend any of the Ag Growth Summit meetings or events, but it is important that attendees register so KDA can provide adequate materials for attendees and have accurate meal counts. Registration can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit, along with a link to reserve a room at the Hilton Garden Inn.

KDA officials noted to please register now so you can join at the 2023 Ag Growth Summit as they work together. All farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners and industry professionals are welcome at the Ag Growth Summit — if you’re committed to working for agricultural growth in Kansas, please join us in this effort.

KDA officials said if you have questions about the 2023 Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, please contact Auburn Wassberg at Auburn.B.Wassberg@ks.gov or 785-564-6799.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Alfred Smith
Topeka shooting suspect taken into custody out-of-state
Antonio Reed, Paul Miller
Evening traffic stop leads officials to arrest both driver, passenger
Gavin Brand
Man calls 911 for a ride, arrested on child sex crimes after found at house of teen
TPD investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with a gunshot wound

Latest News

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said on their Daily News report that Ashley...
Junction City woman arrested for fentanyl and marijuana
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on their Daily News report that officers filed a...
RCPD investigates case involving indecent liberties with a child
Five Brown County residents were arrested for possession of drugs, including Douglas Milford,...
Five Brown County residents arrested for drugs following lengthy investigation