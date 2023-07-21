KDA encourages Kansans to register for Ag Growth Summit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Agriculture is encouraging Kansans to register for the Kansas Ag Growth Summit.

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials said to join the KDA in Manhattan next month as they discuss growth opportunities for agriculture at the eighth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Manhattan Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 410 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan, Kan. Attendees are invited to participate in a social event on the evening of Aug. 16 also at the Manhattan Conference Center.

KDA officials said speakers for the 2023 Ag Growth Summit will focus on broad topics that impact the whole Kansas agriculture community. Guests will include Chuck Conner, President and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, and Nathan Hendricks, a professor in agricultural economics at K-State who specializes in the economics of land and water. Officials said workforce and water have been identified as two major areas of focus that have a significant impact on the potential growth in Kansas agriculture, so the guest speakers and small group discussions during the day will be directed toward those two topics. \

According to officials with the KDA, there is no cost to attend any of the Ag Growth Summit meetings or events, but it is important that attendees register so KDA can provide adequate materials for attendees and have accurate meal counts. Registration can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit, along with a link to reserve a room at the Hilton Garden Inn.

KDA officials noted to please register now so you can join at the 2023 Ag Growth Summit as they work together. All farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners and industry professionals are welcome at the Ag Growth Summit — if you’re committed to working for agricultural growth in Kansas, please join us in this effort.

KDA officials said if you have questions about the 2023 Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, please contact Auburn Wassberg at Auburn.B.Wassberg@ks.gov or 785-564-6799.

