Kansas Lawn and Garden Show announces return

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After wilting during the pandemic, a favorite late-winter tradition is ready to replant its roots.

The Kansas Lawn and Garden Show is returning from a three-year absence. The event is planned for Feb. 16 to 18 at Stormont Vail Events.

Belinda Allan announced the news Friday during Eye on NE Kansas.

Allan, who owns NuSound Hearing + Tinnitus Center in Topeka, was a long-time participant in the show. She says she missed it and, in asking around, realized others felt the same. With the prior organizer unable to continue the effort, she decided to take it on, along with her husband Jim Allan of Allen-Coleman Marketing.

Belinda said she anticipates upward of 200 vendors could be part of the show, from lawn and garden centers, to outdoor play equipment vendors, barbecue experts and more. She said the newly-expanded Exhibition Hall will be able to hold more participants than the prior Exhibition Hall and Landon Arena combined space.

People interested in exhibiting at the show may contact Belinda at belinda.allan@allan-colemanmarketing.com.

Tickets will be available at the Stormont Vail Events Center web site. Cost is $10 per day; $21 for a three-day pass; kids 12 and under free; and seniors age 60+ will get half off on Friday.

Find further details at https://www.kslawnandgardenshow.com/.

