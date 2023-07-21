Kansas DeMolay hosts two-day event to welcome, elect members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mentorship program in Topeka is hosting an annual two-day event to welcome youth members across the state.

The Kansas DeMolay Conclave is an annual event to bring young leaders and adult advisors together for an election of its youth leaders statewide and its “State Sweetheart.” Events planned throughout the event include dinner at the Kansas Masonic Center, an ice cream social, and fun at West Ridge Lanes, but Saturday consists of a meeting and awards banquet with a dinner.

The organization promotes brotherhood and teaches young men between 12- and 21- years of age leadership, networking, and public speaking, all skills to become community leaders and potentially become a Mason later in life. Members are 12 - 21 years old, but kids 9 - 11 can become DeMolay Squires.

Von Finkenbinder is currently the state senior councilor for the Kansas DeMolay.

“The whole purpose is kind of like to have an older brother to fall back on, to like learn some advice from, or to be the older brother to the younger guys to give some advice to,” said Finkenbinder. “We mainly focus on leadership and public speaking. The whole point is to have a boy turn out as a man once he is done with this organization and hopefully to become a mason later in life.”

Young women are not permitted to join DeMolay. However, if a young woman is interested in participating, chapters can elect a “chapter sweetheart” to serve as the female representative of a specific chapter throughout the year. Young women even have the option to join one of the two Masonic female organizations available called Job’s Daughters and Rainbow Assembly.

DeMolay was founded in 1919 in Kansas City, Missouri, to mentor young men who lost their fathers in World War I. Past members of DeMolay include Walt Disney, Walter Cronkite, Former President Bill Clinton, John Wayne, and many more. According to DeMolay, the organization was named after Jacques De Molay, also known as the last Grand Master of the Knights Templar.

Anyone interested in learning more about DeMolay can email DeMolay International at DeMolay@DeMolay.org or call I-800-366-6529.

