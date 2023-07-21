Junction City woman arrested for fentanyl and marijuana

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City woman is behind bars for possession and distribution of fentanyl and marijuana.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said on their Daily News report that Ashley Price, 22, of Junction City, was arrested around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 after officers conducted a traffic stop on her car in the 3400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials said officers found Price in possession of marijuana and pills suspected to contain fentanyl.

RCPD officials noted Price was arrested for suspicion of:

Distribution of narcotics

Distribution of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Officials with RCPD said Price remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $13,000.

