Junction City woman arrested for fentanyl and marijuana

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said on their Daily News report that Ashley...
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said on their Daily News report that Ashley Price, 22, of Junction City, was arrested around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 after officers conducted a traffic stop on her car in the 3400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan, Kan.(RCPD)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City woman is behind bars for possession and distribution of fentanyl and marijuana.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said on their Daily News report that Ashley Price, 22, of Junction City, was arrested around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 after officers conducted a traffic stop on her car in the 3400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials said officers found Price in possession of marijuana and pills suspected to contain fentanyl.

RCPD officials noted Price was arrested for suspicion of:

  • Distribution of narcotics
  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Officials with RCPD said Price remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $13,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Alfred Smith
Topeka shooting suspect taken into custody out-of-state
Antonio Reed, Paul Miller
Evening traffic stop leads officials to arrest both driver, passenger
Gavin Brand
Man calls 911 for a ride, arrested on child sex crimes after found at house of teen
TPD investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with a gunshot wound

Latest News

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program
Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials said to join the KDA in Manhattan next month...
KDA encourages Kansans to register for Ag Growth Summit
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on their Daily News report that officers filed a...
RCPD investigates case involving indecent liberties with a child
Five Brown County residents were arrested for possession of drugs, including Douglas Milford,...
Five Brown County residents arrested for drugs following lengthy investigation