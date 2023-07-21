Iowa man arrested for marijuana in Brown County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Iowa was arrested for possession of marijuana in Brown County.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Kilgore, 24, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested following a traffic stop around 7 p.m. on July 19.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office indicated Kilgore was arrested for suspicion of the following:

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.