Iowa man arrested for marijuana in Brown County
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Iowa was arrested for possession of marijuana in Brown County.
Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Kilgore, 24, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested following a traffic stop around 7 p.m. on July 19.
Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office indicated Kilgore was arrested for suspicion of the following:
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
