Iowa man arrested for marijuana in Brown County

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Kilgore, 24, of Council Bluffs,...
Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Kilgore, 24, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested following a traffic stop around 7 p.m. on July 19.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Iowa was arrested for possession of marijuana in Brown County.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Kilgore, 24, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested following a traffic stop around 7 p.m. on July 19.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office indicated Kilgore was arrested for suspicion of the following:

  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

