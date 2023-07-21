Friday forecast: Coolest day for a while

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy these next 3 days because extreme heat moves in on Monday and potentially could last the rest of the month. Monitoring a low chance for rain this morning with a storm chance tomorrow but there will be several spots that will get little to no rain.

Taking Action:

The rain this morning will be light and shouldn’t come with any t-storms so enjoy any outdoor activities today.

Some uncertainty on specifics with the shower/storm risk tomorrow. Some models do indicate a few storms moving in during the morning hours. IF that happens the question will be how long will the storms linger in northeast KS and have an impact on the late afternoon/evening storm risk. If you have outdoor plans be prepared to seek shelter if storms move through whether they’re severe or not. If you hear thunder or see lightning you would be in danger, don’t wait until it starts raining.

Be ready for extreme heat starting Monday lasting through the entire week with most spots in the mid 90s to low 100s so get any outdoor chores done through Sunday while it stays relatively cool but also make sure you’re hydrating this weekend because it will still be hot.



One of the factors in determining next week’s temperatures will be determined by the humidity. The higher the humidity the harder it is for temperatures to warm. Regardless of hotter temperatures and lower humidity or vice versa, the final result will be a heat index likely between 100°-110° for much of next week.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Few light rain showers possible this morning otherwise decreasing clouds with dry conditions this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Can’t rule out a few spotty showers at times tomorrow but the higher risk for storms and possible strong to severe storms would be in the late afternoon/evening hours. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Extreme heat moves in on Monday and sticks around all week with highs in the mid 90s to as hot as 104°. There is a low chance for rain midday Monday in extreme northeast KS and one of the long range models keeps indicating a few spotty showers/storms at times mainly in the early morning hours almost everyday but because it’s not expected to be heavy and based on the overall weather pattern will keep it out of the official forecast for now but something to monitor.

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly in the late afternoon/evening hours. There is a conditional risk of storms in the morning hours as well but chances for severe weather is low with lightning the primary threat (SPC/WIBW)

