Five Wildcats named to NABC honor court

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Kansas State men’s basketball players were selected to the 2022-23 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, as announced on Thursday.

The Wildcats selected were Nate Awbrey, Tykei Greene, Abayomi Iyiola, David N’Guessan, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

The honor is given to juniors, seniors, and/or graduate students who earn a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher in an academic year.

The five were a part of a roster that made an Elite Eight run and posted a 26-10 overall record under first year head coach Jerome Tang.

Awbrey, Greene, and Iyiola all exhausted their collegiate eligibility in the 2022-23 season. N’Guessan and Tomlin will return to the court for K-State in 2023-24.

