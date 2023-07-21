Five Brown County residents arrested for drugs following lengthy investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Brown County residents are behind bars for possession of drugs following a lengthy investigation.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said following a lengthy investigation, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force officials initiated a search warrant at about 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 at 404 S. 3rd St. in Hiawatha, Kan.

The five Brown County residents include Douglas Milford, 42; Jessica Dominguez, 38; Allicia Ramirez, 34; and Leonard Stanley Bindel, 63, all of Hiawatha, and Anthony Tull, 46, of Robinson.

Milford was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dominguez was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ramirez was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bindel was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction.

Tull was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction and a $1,000 cash only Hiawatha Failure to Appear warrant.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said methamphetamine, marijuana, needles, syringes, scales, pipes and more were seized as evidence from the residence. Many hours went into the preparation, execution and follow-up of the search warrant as well as casework.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said he is very fortunate to have proactive officers who thoroughly investigate concerns from the public and follow up accordingly. They take illegal drug use anywhere in Brown County very seriously and will continue to hold those accountable who choose to lead this lifestyle.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials said the case is still under investigation and other charges could be possible.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Sac and Fox Police Department and Hiawatha Police Department for their assistance in this case.

