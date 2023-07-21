The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has played a vital role in a caregivers life

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A caregiver taking care of her husband severely injured during service is one couple very grateful to the memory of Bob Dole and their involvement with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

Patti and Kevin Walker were just 3 years into their marriage when tragedy struck.

“My husband was critically injured in 2004, he sustained a penetrating head wound in Iraq and that’s when my caregiver journey began he was in ICU for 22 days on life support and I had to learn to navigate the army and how to care for him once he started getting better,” said Patti.

Patti became a Dole Fellow in 2019 after researching programs she wanted to be a part of.

“The Elizabeth Dole Foundation sounded like a really good fit for me they legislate change for caregivers and veterans alike and I felt like I wanted to be a voice for other caregivers because when my husband was injured there was very little assistance for us and I was on a very lonely path and so I wanted to help others so that they wouldn’t feel so alone,” said Patti.

That support is vital for a caregiver taking on so much alone.

“Caregivers go through so much and it’s so much that majority of the people don’t know about because they don’t see it unless they go through it and it’s just a day to day basis that you would normally do they help them do so its a lot harder job to do on a day to day basis,” said Kevin.

Patti said the Dole Foundation gives an impactful voice to caregivers like her.

“Politicians are able to create great change for caregivers and veterans alike and I feel like it’s really important for us to be able to advocate and talk and help people understand what life of a caregiver is like, it’s incredibly difficult,” said Patti.

The Dole Institute’s 20th anniversary celebration kicks off in Lawrence tonight followed by an entire day of celebrations tomorrow.

