Crews are hard at work to remove debris in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City crews and contractors are removing debris caused by the strong winds on July 14.

If debris has in your yard or business, do not put it near mailboxes, hydrants, water or gas meters.

Knuckle boom operator, Ian Nicolson, said the trucks are big and need space to pick up the vegetative material.

“We actually have this large knuckle boom truck that has a big crane on it,” said Nicolson. “So, it makes it a little bit harder on the knuckle boom operators if we have trees, if the piles right underneath a tree, right underneath a powerline. If you can more everything onto the curb in a clear area, it makes our job a million times easier.”

The city is looking to finish up their first pass next week and will begin the second pass immediately after.

The Garick Facility will be open on Saturday until 3:00 for private citizens to dump for free.

Public Works Director, Braxton Copley, said that the cleanup service is free to Topekans.

“If they don’t have a city uniform on then they are not a city employee,” said Copley. “The only two contractors that we have engaged are CTC and TFR. So, if it is not one of those two companies, it’s not being mandated by the city. Now we are not charging, so if someone is trying to charge for it, it is not one of our contractors or not our employees.”

The city asks that all debris be on the curb by Monday morning.

If debris is still left in your yard, you can call 785-368-3111 at the end of the week.

