Court hearing for Hiawatha City Administrator pushed back

Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations in...
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations in Belton, Missouri, in May.(MSC News)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri court hearing for Hiawatha’s City Manager has been delayed.

Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations in Belton, Missouri, this past May. Missouri court records show a handful of infractions including failure to stay in the right lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, leaving an accident, and transporting an open container.

Those records also show that a plea hearing scheduled for July 18, has been pushed to September 12.

