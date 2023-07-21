Commissioners approve notification of Revenue-Neutral Rate increase stated by Kansas law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved a request to notify the county clerk’s office that it intends to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate presented in the 2024 budget.

Kansas law states that the county clerk must be notified by July 20 if a taxing subdivision intends to exceed the budget’s neutral rate and must notify residents of a public hearing so citizens can voice their concerns.

According to the statute (under 79-2988), the revenue neutral rate is “the tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same property tax revenue as levied the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation” — meaning they expect to take in more money through the mill rate compared to the previous year.

Betty Greiner, the director of administrative services, told commissioners that the process to notify the clerk of an increase must be done even if the increase is just a couple of dollars.

“If we were to increase our budget even one dollar over the prior years, then we would have to notify the clerk that we are going to exceed that revenue-neutral rate,” said Greiner. “This is the amount, not the mill levy. It is the total amount of the budget.”

Greiner noted at the meeting that the resolution lists a proposed mill levy rate for the county, but Shawnee Co. does not have one right now. The solution requires a proposed mill levy rate, so the 2023 mill levy rate was listed instead for the sake of the resolution and to notify the clerk’s office.

The public hearing to discuss the resolution has been set for August 21, 2023, at the Shawnee Co Commission Chambers, located at 707 SE Quincy St., at 5:30 p.m.

During the Topeka City Council’s Tuesday, July 18, meeting, councilmembers said this increase was expected, considering 91% of Shawnee Co. homes saw a rise in property values back in 2022.

