Child Care Aware sends long-time director Wywadis off, welcomes new lead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas childcare non-profit celebrated the retirement of its long-time director.

The Foundry Event Center was home to a crowd of people honoring Reva Wywadis after 24 years with Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. Wywadis says she is grateful for her time with the organization.

“I just feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to work for this organization on a mission that I care so deeply about,” Wywadis said. “Nothing is more important than our kids and their families and that’s what ERC and Child Care Aware is all about.”

The reception also served as a welcome for new director Sarah Elsen, who takes over August 1.

“Reva’s done an excellent job the past 24 years leading this agency and making an impact in this community,” Elsen said. “That’s what really drew me.”

