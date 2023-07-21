Child Care Aware sends long-time director Wywadis off, welcomes new lead

The Foundry Event Center was home to a crowd of people honoring Reva Wywadis after 24 years...
The Foundry Event Center was home to a crowd of people honoring Reva Wywadis after 24 years with Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas childcare non-profit celebrated the retirement of its long-time director.

The Foundry Event Center was home to a crowd of people honoring Reva Wywadis after 24 years with Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. Wywadis says she is grateful for her time with the organization.

“I just feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to work for this organization on a mission that I care so deeply about,” Wywadis said. “Nothing is more important than our kids and their families and that’s what ERC and Child Care Aware is all about.”

The reception also served as a welcome for new director Sarah Elsen, who takes over August 1.

“Reva’s done an excellent job the past 24 years leading this agency and making an impact in this community,” Elsen said. “That’s what really drew me.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint
Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Topeka native KJ Miller played a major role in Oklahoma Softball's National Championship win.
Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved a request to notify the county clerk’s office that...
Commissioners approve notification of Revenue-Neutral Rate increase stated by Kansas law
Bad year for ticks: Topeka area at high risk for tick-borne diseases
Bad year for ticks: Topeka area at high risk for tick-borne diseases
Active Violence Training to take place at Wamego High School
Santa Fe Trail announces new Superintendent for 2023-24 school year