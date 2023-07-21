Bath and Body Works opens second location in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second Bath and Body Works location will grace the city of Topeka.

The second location is posted at the West Ridge Plaza on the southeast corner of 21st and Wanamaker between Crumbl Cookies and Sally’s Beauty Supply.

A manager at this new location said the plan is to keep both locations open.

The other location is currently at West Ridge Mall. They plan to sell the same items that the mall location sells.

