Bad year for ticks: Topeka area at high risk for tick-borne diseases

The American dog tick, the Lone Star tick, and the Deer Tick are the three most commonly found ticks in the area.
By Tori Whalen and Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Summer can be a tough time to avoid ticks, so Green Pest Solutions in Topeka has some tips to protect yourself and your family from them.

The world’s first cases of a new tick-borne disease, the Heartland Virus, was discovered 13 years ago in St. Joseph, Mo., the dangerous virus was carried by the Lone Star tick. It also transmits Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Lyme Disease.

According to Brent Boles, the managing partner of Green Pest Solutions/Schendel Land and Lawnscape, 60% of the serious cases of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, known as the deadliest tick-borne disease in the world, occur in five states, one of them being Missouri, which is close enough to be at risk for tick-borne diseases.

Deer ticks, also called black-legged ticks, are the most likely to carry Lyme Disease while also spreading Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Green Pest Solutions also says the number of people suffering from tick-borne diseases in the U.S. has more than doubled in the last 20 years. While you may not be able to avoid ticks in public spaces, you should know how to safely remove them from people and pets and eradicate them from your yard.

“The yard treatment is very effective for ticks, but it is also effective for other crawling insects, effective for chiggers, fleas, etc. Other things that dogs and animals encounter,” said Boles. “The products we use are safe for your family, for your pets, but it is not safe for the ticks.”

When outside, protect your hair from ticks and wear plenty of clothing to protect yourself from ticks when you are in a tick-heavy environment like the woods. Inspect your family for any creepy crawlies after being outside.

Officials with Green Pest Solutions shared how to safely remove ticks in a few simple steps.

  • Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the head of the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Do not grab the body as this increases the chance of the head being left in the skin.
  • Using steady pressure, gently pull outward until the head of the tick releases. Do not twist or wiggle.
  • After removing the tick, thoroughly clean both the bite area and your hands with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.
  • Never crush a tick with your fingers.
  • Some healthcare professionals recommend saving ticks in a container so they can be identified should you get sick.

