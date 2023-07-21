26-year-old man accused of posing as high school student arrested for sex crimes, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Lincoln police are seeking anyone who may be a victim of or had contact with a 26-year-old Lincoln man who was arrested for sex crimes after pretending to be a high school student.

Police arrested Zachary Scheich at Lincoln’s Walt Library Thursday afternoon after a several-week investigation that started with a May 31 tip to Lincoln Public Schools by concerned parents.

Scheich is facing three felony charges, two counts of sexual assault using an electronic device and one count of sex trafficking a minor.

Police said the alleged crimes did not occur on school grounds, but they anticipate more information coming out as their investigation continues.

Assistant Chief Jackson said Scheich enrolled for high school at Northwest in October 2022 under the alias “Zak Hess.” Jackson said he is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds and “appears to have blended in with other students.”

It wasn’t until that tip that the district and police started investigating.

Police said Scheich attended 54 days of school. He went to Northwest for the fall semester and transferred to Southeast for the spring semester. Jackson said while he wasn’t a “frequent attendee,” Scheich did go to classes and had multiple interactions with students.

Police have since learned Scheich actually graduated from Southeast in 2015.

“He didn’t represent himself as a graduate of Lincoln Public Schools, he represented himself as a 17-year-old seeking education,” Jackson said.

The Lincoln Public School district said they do require birth certificates or other proof of identity, as well as transcripts and vaccination records when a new student enrolls. However, because of federal laws that protect students experiencing homelessness, the district is legally required to take any student who claims to be younger than 21 years old, even if they don’t have that documentation.

Joe Wright, security director for LPS described multiple other reasons there could be exceptions to those rules.

“Some parents don’t vaccinate; some homeschool kids don’t have transcripts. We have kids from all across the world who don’t have birth records from war-torn countries,” Wright said. “We have a responsibility to educate all kids.”

In this specific case, it is believed Scheich falsified documents, but the specifics of how he enrolled and who could have been involved are ongoing. Lincoln Public Schools has also started reviewing its enrollment policies.

“I don’t foresee changes because of the requirement we have to educate all kids,” Wright said. “But something like this makes us look to where we could go, and we just started that process.”

Police said there are still a lot of questions to answer about Scheich’s alleged crimes. Jackson said the charges allude to the fact that Scheich was allegedly communicating with students using electronic devices, like a phone or computer. Though Jackson declined to say what schools the students attended, he said all of the victims are female.

Jackson said they have a list of people they’ve already interviewed and another list of interviews yet to happen.

“We’re still gaining information, and we believe there’s more to come,” Jackson said.

Police are asking anyone who had interactions with Scheich or may be a victim to come forward. They said they can call the police department’s non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.