Youth Forum gives youth with disabilities chance to meet mentors, learn about potential careers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young leaders were able to glimpse into possible futures over lunch.

20 young Kansans living with disabilities are taking part in the Kansas Youth Leadership Forum this week. Thursday, they were able to chat with mentors in career fields they might be interested in.

The Kansas Youth Empowerment Academy hopes they’re able to get something out of it on a professional and personal level.

“I hope they leave the luncheon having a step forward in their employment journey,” Program Coordinator Carrie Greenwood said. “But also, having a new person in their life that’s going to be a support for them and who’s going to be there to encourage them and giving them useful information.”

The forum also hit the Statehouse Thursday for some legislative activity.

