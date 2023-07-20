Young girl speaks after being severely injured in Fourth of July parade

Allie Harris fell off a float during a Fourth of July parade and was run over by the trailer carrying it. (Source: WBNS, FAMILY PHOTOS, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By Richard Solomon, WBNS
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) – A young girl in Ohio is lucky to be alive after nearly losing her life two weeks ago.

Allie Harris fell off a float during a Fourth of July parade and was run over by the trailer carrying it.

Bandages and stitches show just a glimpse of what 7-year-old Allie has been through over the past couple of weeks, but she’s on her way to making a full recovery.

“I can’t wrap my head around it. I can’t wrap my head around what happened. But I also can’t wrap around how quickly she improved and the fact that we are here,” her mom Lauren Harris said.

Allie was ecstatic about joining her softball team on the float for the parade, and her parents were waiting to see her and take a picture.

But her mom got a call and learned her daughter was hurt.

“I just remember that I got ran over,” Allie recalled. “I did not hurt, and I was not crying.”

Allie spent several days in the ICU with more than 19 broken bones, a lacerated liver and a skull fracture, and this little girl is expected to make a full recovery.

One day she’ll be able to be a kid again and play softball or hang out with her friends. She and her mom are forever grateful for the help Allie has received.

Copyright 2023 WBNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Topeka native KJ Miller played a major role in Oklahoma Softball's National Championship win.
Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

Latest News

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Senate Judiciary approves bill to impose stronger ethics standards on Supreme Court justices
Experts are concerned about large algae blooms off the coast of Southern California.
Toxic algae blooms take toll on marine life
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner's rented out pool
Midday in Kansas