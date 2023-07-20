Wichita man hospitalized after dump truck flips along highway near Manhattan

Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was sent to a Topeka hospital after the dump truck he was driving flipped and crashed through a fence near Manhattan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, emergency crews were called to the area of Moore’s Ln. and Zeandale Rd. - K-18 - with reports of a semi-rollover.

Crews close Zeandale Rd. as they respond to a crash on July 19, 2023.
Crews close Zeandale Rd. as they respond to a crash on July 19, 2023.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Kenworth dump truck driven by Cole Story, 25, of Wichita, had been headed west on the highway when the truck veered off the road to the right.

KHP noted that Story overcorrected and came back onto the road, however, an unknown vehicle had been headed east which forced Story to overcorrect again and leave the road. He crashed into the north ditch.

Once in the ditch, officials indicated the dump truck flipped over, lost its load and crashed through a fence where it went into a culvert and hit an embankment.

Officials said Story was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Riley County Police Department said that crews closed the road at 12:45 p.m. and opened it about two hours later after the crash scene had been cleared.

