Wednesday's Child - Antonio

By Lori Hutchinson
Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meet 10-year-old Antonio.

This handsome young man is loving and patient, with a thoughtful personality that can fill a room. Making friends – even 4-legged friends – is easy for this guy. He’s a skilled Lego builder. He’s pretty proud of that.

He also loves to learn new things. Antonio dives right in to gain as much knowledge as possible. In fact, he’s a history buff and would love to be an archaeologist in Egypt someday.

But before he can study the past, he needs some clarity about the future. Antonio is hoping to be adopted by a family who is nurturing, structured and thoughtful.

Most of all, he just needs someone to go out a limb and make him part of the family – giving him a loving, and forever place to call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

