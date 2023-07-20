Washburn University ready to officially open new Law School building, celebrate Sen. Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University celebrates completion of a big project on its campus Friday, just in time for what would have been its namesake’s 100th birthday.

The school will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Law School building. It’s officially named Robert J. Dole Hall, after the late long-time U.S. Senator for Kansas and Washburn Law alum.

Washburn President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek visited Eye on NE Kansas to look ahead to the celebration. She also shared what the new facility will mean for the university.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 3 p.m. Friday. Watch the interview to hear more from Dr. Mazachek comments.

