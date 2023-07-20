Washburn University ready to officially open new Law School building, celebrate Sen. Dole

Washburn University will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Law School building, officially named Robert J. Dole Hall.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University celebrates completion of a big project on its campus Friday, just in time for what would have been its namesake’s 100th birthday.

The school will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Law School building. It’s officially named Robert J. Dole Hall, after the late long-time U.S. Senator for Kansas and Washburn Law alum.

Washburn President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek visited Eye on NE Kansas to look ahead to the celebration. She also shared what the new facility will mean for the university.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 3 p.m. Friday. Watch the interview to hear more from Dr. Mazachek comments.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Topeka native KJ Miller played a major role in Oklahoma Softball's National Championship win.
Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

Latest News

Janel DeLeye shows off some of the items available at the Friends of the Topeka & Shawnee Co....
Friends of the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library plan next book/media sale
Janel DeLeye shows off some of the items available at the Friends of the Topeka & Shawnee Co....
Friends of the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library plan next book/media sale
AARP Kansas Director Glenda DuBois and Dole Institute of Politics Director Audrey Coleman look...
Dole Institute celebrates 20th anniversary on namesake’s 100th birthday
AARP Kansas Director Glenda DuBois and Dole Institute of Politics Director Audrey Coleman look...
Dole Institute celebrates 20th anniversary on namesake's 100th birthday