Walmart+ Assist supports customers using government assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart is launching Walmart+ Assist to support customers who use government assistance.

Walmart officials said helping people save money and live better is at the core of everything they do at Walmart, and Walmart+ is part of that mission. Since launching Walmart+ in 2020, they have worked hard to curate a membership offering that partners benefits with savings, providing unrivaled access to life’s everyday needs at an affordable price.

Officials with Walmart said Walmart+ believes that everyone should be able to enjoy all the ways a Walmart+ membership helps them save time and money, with benefits like free shopping and grocery delivery, nationwide gas discounts and video streaming with Paramount+ at no extra cost. That’s why they are proud to introduce Walmart+ Assist, a program that offers customers using government assistance 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ paid membership plan.

According to Walmart officials, Walmart+ Assist was designed to do exactly what’s in the name, assist those who need it most. Walmart is making it easier and more accessible for government-assisted customers to become members and take advantage of the full suite of savings that Walmart+ has to offer them.

Walmart officials said the program is available to eligible new and existing members. Existing members who qualify and sign up will receive a prorated refund and the new price will start immediately. Here’s how to do it:

Visit Walmart.com/Plus/Assist to verify your eligibility through SheerID. Sign up for a Walmart+ Assist membership at the new price of $6.47/month or $49/year. Start enjoying all the benefits of your new Walmart+ membership.

Walmart officials indicated this is not the first time Walmart has innovated to support customers who use government assistance. In 2019, Walmart was one of the first retailers to begin taking part in the USDA’s SNAP Online Purchase pilot. The multi-year rollout allows customers to pay with their SNAP benefits online, giving them access to conveniences like pickup and delivery. With the recent addition of Alaska into the program, Walmart is now the first retailer to accept SNAP benefits online in all 50 states.

Officials with Walmart noted Walmart+ Assist is another huge step forward in helping those who need it most experience all the benefits at the heart of the membership. To learn more about Walmart+ Assist or to sign up, visit Walmart.com/Plus/Assist.



