Virtual job fair set to showcase nearly 800 open positions across the state

Kansas Department of Commerce officials said job seekers are encouraged to attend the upcoming...
Kansas Department of Commerce officials said job seekers are encouraged to attend the upcoming State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KANSASWORKS’ virtual job fair is set to showcase nearly 800 open positions across Kansas.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials said job seekers are encouraged to attend the upcoming State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. This virtual job fair is hosted by KANSASWORKS and will focus on employment opportunities available across the state’s 98 government agencies. Currently, there are almost 800 vacancies across the state.

“The Department of Commerce alone has 28 openings, and we want to fill these positions with skilled and professional candidates looking to secure good-paying careers with great benefits,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “All of our agency jobs offer opportunities for individuals to make a true difference in the lives of individuals and communities by serving our great state.”

According to Kansas Department of Commerce officials, registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Job Fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Officials with the Kansas Department of Commerce said candidates can participate through any digital device but it is highly recommended to use a computer to be most effective during the job fairs. If a job seeker does not have access to a personal computer, they are available at KANSASWORKS offices as well as local libraries throughout the state. Any individual with a disability may request accommodation by contacting their nearest workplace center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

To register for the July 26 State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair, click HERE.

