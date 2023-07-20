Topekans reminded of important tips as crews continue storm debris clean-up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have been reminded of a few important tips as crews continue to make their rounds around the Capital City collecting storm debris.

The City of Topeka announced on Thursday, July 20, crews will continue storm clean-up efforts citywide. Crews and contractors continue to make their first pass over the Capital City and will make a second pass once the first has been completed.

While crews and contractors work hard to clean up debris safely, officials said they wanted to share a few important reminders with Topekans:

Do not park vehicles in front of debris piles. Blocking these piles could cause a challenge for equipment and crews as well as delay the ability to remove the debris.

The city will pick up vegetative debris for free at the curb. Contractors will not ask for payment to haul limbs.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office issued an alert on Wednesday to urge residents in areas damaged by recent storms to stay cautious and avoid scams from transient roofing contractors.

In order to provide tree trimming services in city limits, a resident must get a tree, shrub and vines service license which requires a Commercial Tree Permit from the City’s Forestry Division - along with meeting insurance requirements. To see if a business is licensed to do so, call the City Clerk’s Office at 785-368-3941.

The City reminded residents that it will only pick up vegetative debris such as tree limbs, leaves and trunks which were caused by the storm. Topekans are responsible for taking the debris to the curb. All debris must be stacked in piles away from trees, power lines, mailboxes, gas meters, hydrants and other obstructions to allow trucks to pick up the material.

Officials warned that crews will not pick up trash, tires, construction debris or anything other than vegetative debris.

To report an immediate concern, like a tree limb or branch blocking the road, Topekans should call 785-368-3111.

