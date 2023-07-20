Topeka students and families are preparing to head back to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jardine Elementary School and USD 501 in Topeka held their in-person registration on Thursday.

Online registration is always an option. However, this opportunity gave parents the ability to speak with staff and ask any questions before the new school year begins.

Principal of Jardine Elementary, Angela Pomeroy, said they strive to make things as simple as they can for all families.

“There’s also been some just comfortability, I think, with people wanting to come in and just have some staff help walk them through that and be available,” said Pomeroy. “So, I do think that there are families that wait until our in-person day so that they can get additional assistance.”

Mother of three, Cori Hare, said in-person enrollment is an easy process.

“I really like that we can do our enrollment as a family,” said Hare. “So you know I don’t have to go to multiple sites, I don’t have go use multiple computers. I can just do everything in one spot.”

501 strives for a smooth start to the year. However, the district is still trying to fill positions for teachers and bus drivers.

Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools, Dr. Tiffany Anderson, said that if you want to be part of the school system, they will find a school and position for you.

“We are always hiring for teachers,” said Anderson. “Even when you have enough teachers, you can always hire some more teachers. They’re available for tutoring, we have interventionists and coaches, but that comes from our teaching pool. So when we hire instructional coaches, we use our teachers. When we hire reading interventionists and tutors, we use our teaching pool. So we can never have enough teachers.”

School begins on Tuesday August 8, 2023 for Topeka Public Schools.

