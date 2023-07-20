Topeka shooting suspect taken into custody out-of-state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka shooting suspect, Alfred A. Smith, has been taken into custody out-of-state on unrelated charges.

Topeka Police Department officials said around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, July 14, officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a victim arriving with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to officials with the Topeka Police Department, upon arrival, officers found one juvenile with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. Detectives were on the scene for investigation.

Topeka Police Department officials noted this investigation remains ongoing and further updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

Topeka Police Department officials said they want to thank the community for their help in sharing information about their attempt to locate Smith.

