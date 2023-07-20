Topeka Metro to allow high school students to ride buses for free during 2023-24

Topeka Metro will allow high school students to ride Topeka Metro Transit Authority buses for...
Topeka Metro will allow high school students to ride Topeka Metro Transit Authority buses for free with a valid student ID.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will allow high school students to ride Topeka Metro Transit Authority buses for free with a valid student ID.

Topeka Metro officials said their board of directors has approved that all high school students with a valid student ID can ride fixed bus routes for free during the 2023-2024 academic year. Paratransit users will need to apply for eligibility.

“Topeka Metro considers providing transportation an essential service and that includes getting students to school,” said Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro General Manager. “By providing their own school ID, the student can just hop on the Metro bus and take which route they need to travel to school, work, home or elsewhere within our route system. We will work diligently to make sure that students, parents or caregivers are aware of this opportunity.”

Topeka Metro officials said to ride for free, high school students will only need to present their valid student ID for the 2023-24 school year.

“We want to remind everyone that the Kids Ride FREE! promotion for youth 18 and under is still in effect until Tuesday, August 15, 2023,” said Nugent.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Topeka native KJ Miller played a major role in Oklahoma Softball's National Championship win.
Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

Latest News

USD 434 officials said Faith Flory will assume the position of Superintendent of Schools in...
Santa Fe Trail announces new Superintendent for 2023-24 school year
Kansas Department of Commerce officials said job seekers are encouraged to attend the upcoming...
Virtual job fair set to showcase nearly 800 open positions across the state
20 young Kansans living with disabilities are taking part in the Kansas Youth Leadership Forum...
Youth Forum gives youth with disabilities chance to meet mentors, learn about potential careers
The screenings are part of Riley County’s ongoing efforts to share information about the...
Riley County Health Department adds two additional opportunities to see “The First Day”