Topeka Metro to allow high school students to ride buses for free during 2023-24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will allow high school students to ride Topeka Metro Transit Authority buses for free with a valid student ID.

Topeka Metro officials said their board of directors has approved that all high school students with a valid student ID can ride fixed bus routes for free during the 2023-2024 academic year. Paratransit users will need to apply for eligibility.

“Topeka Metro considers providing transportation an essential service and that includes getting students to school,” said Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro General Manager. “By providing their own school ID, the student can just hop on the Metro bus and take which route they need to travel to school, work, home or elsewhere within our route system. We will work diligently to make sure that students, parents or caregivers are aware of this opportunity.”

Topeka Metro officials said to ride for free, high school students will only need to present their valid student ID for the 2023-24 school year.

“We want to remind everyone that the Kids Ride FREE! promotion for youth 18 and under is still in effect until Tuesday, August 15, 2023,” said Nugent.

