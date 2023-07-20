Tons of uncleaned hazardous waste found in KC facility costs company $300K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A lawn mower blade manufacturer in Kansas City has settled a complaint with the EPA after it found 9,000 lbs of hazardous chemicals that built up and could have caused an explosion.

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Oregon Tool Inc., - a Kansas City-based manufacturer of steel lawn mower blades - will pay a total of $337,253 following alleged violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

The EPA alleged that Oregon Tool, which employs around 130 Kansas City residents, allowed hazardous and ignitable waste to accumulate on its floors, walls, ceilings and equipment without determining the extent of the threat. The facility was also not maintained in a way to prevent hazardous waste from building up.

“Oregon Tool’s operations presented a significant risk to its workers and the surrounding community,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “This settlement represents the federal government’s commitment to protect residents from harmful releases of hazardous substances, particularly in communities that are already overburdened by pollution.”

After officials with the EPA saw the facility’s conditions during a September inspection, the company was notified about the potential violations. A comprehensive cleanup of the facility was proposed by the company and around 9,000 lbs of ignitable hazardous waste. The company further agreed to install controls to prevent future releases.

The Agency noted that another inspection found Oregon Tool’s manufacturing processes caused the accumulation of spent sodium nitrite, sodium nitrate and potassium nitrate mixtures on the facility’s floors, walls, ceiling and equipment.

Officials indicated that the mixture was considered hazardous waste and could cause and accelerate an explosion. Further, inspectors saw the substance had been emitted from the facility’s ceiling vents.

The Agency released demographic and environmental data which showed the facility is in a largely low-income, Spanish-speaking area that is heavily burdened by pollution. It will continue to strengthen enforcement in vulnerable communities to address disproportionately high and adverse health or environmental effects of industrial operations on vulnerable residents.

