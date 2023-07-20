Thursday forecast: More sun today, near seasonal

By Doug Meyers
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With more sun expected today compared to the last couple days, highs will be warmer but humidity will gradually come down this afternoon into tonight. Storm chances remain hit and miss through the weekend with a heat wave beginning Sunday.

Taking Action:

  1. Other than a few lingering showers/storms in a few spots this morning and tomorrow morning most of the day will be dry. More concerning will be the risk for storms late Saturday. It’s still expected to be hit and miss, not widespread but keep checking back in the coming days for updates on the details.
  2. Be ready for extreme heat starting Sunday lasting all of next week with most spots in the mid 90s to low 100s so get any outdoor chores done through Saturday while it stays cool.

Despite a cooler airmass today compared to the last couple days, many spots may end up being warmer just because of more sun. While the humidity won’t drop to ‘fall’ like levels it will be relatively lower by this afternoon and remain low through Saturday morning before it starts to increase a bit. It will be something to monitor next week because the higher the humidity, the cooler the temperature but regardless it will be hot with heat indices 100°-110° all week.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70
Today: Few clouds early with any showers/storms down near I-35 pushing out of the area shortly after sunrise. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A storm system in western KS this evening will push eastward tonight and may clip the western and southern portion of the viewing area especially after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds N 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than a few leftover showers/storms and cloud cover in the morning, it’ll generally be mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

There is a very low chance for storms out toward central KS Friday evening but confidence on this occurring is low but something to monitor. Otherwise the next possible chance for storms will be late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90° Saturday with low-mid 90s Sunday.

If you’re wondering, all the storm chances through the weekend will have lightning and locally heavy rain the primary threats with the severe risk very low.

Next week will be hot and mainly dry. It is worth noting that one long range model is indicating storms almost every night but because it wasn’t indicating that potential yesterday and the other two models have the area dry will keep it out of the 8 day for now but something to monitor.

