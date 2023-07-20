Thursday Evening Forecast: Slight chance of rain for NE Kansas

Mostly dry and relatively cool
Live at Five
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a very humid last several days, dewpoints have dropped considerably across NE Kansas, leading a to a much drier, but still hot, atmosphere and temperatures across the region.

With highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the 60s, it’s been a bit of a change from our recent pattern. There does exist a slight chance of rain tonight, but most of NE Kansas will be too dry/out of the path of storms. Areas further to the south, such as in and around Emporia and Burlington, have the greatest chance of seeing rain and a possible isolated storm.

No matter what the rain chances are, however, temperatures tomorrow will be the coolest we’ve seen in weeks. Highs are only expected to be in the middle 80s for much of NE Kansas, with low dewpoints continuing. This weekend will also contain lower dewpoints, but temperatures will start to rise to the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Chances of rain are also very low for these days.

The big weather event we’re forecasting right now will arrive Monday, as temperatures will likely soar past 100 degrees for several consecutive days. With humidity increasing as well, outdoor conditions could feel like up to 110 degrees! With conditions staying relatively cool for now, the next few days should be taken advantage of, as dangerous heat will be in full swing for nearly all of next week.

