Survey to begin along K-185 bridge over I-70 to map improvement details

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Property owners around the K-185 bridge over I-70 in Wabaunsee Co. may soon have surveyors knocking on their doors.

A Kansas Department of Transportation says that a field survey along the K-185 bridge over I-70 just south of McFarland in Wabaunsee Co. will begin on Monday, July 24.

Officials noted that the survey is needed to gather information about the design of proposed improvements and is expected to be finished by Sept. 22.

KDOT said Caleb Rubash, P.S., Survey Project Manager of Garbery Surveying has been selected to lead the charge of the survey. A member of the crew will first contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property.

Officials indicated that the survey will include the use of new instruments on the ground to find locations of existing features in the survey corridor.

